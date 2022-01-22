Man shot, killed outside Galleria-area apartment, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed outside his Galleria-area apartment early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Chateaux Dijon Apartments in the 5400 block of Beverly Hill Drive near Richmond Avenue.

When officers arrived at around 4 a.m., police said a woman, believed to be the man’s wife, was found performing CPR on him in the parking lot.

The man was pronounced dead by paramedics, according to police.

Police did not have a description of a suspect.

Officers are still investigating what led to the shooting.