64º

Local News

Houston’s ‘Be Someone’ sign changed to message of peace as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Houston, Be Someone, Ukraine
Houston's 'Be Someone' sign changed amid Russia-Ukraine War

HOUSTON – Houston’s iconic “Be Someone” sign has been painted over with a new message in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The graffiti message showcased on the railroad bridge over I-10 and I-45 north of downtown now reads, “No War Know Peace.”

The “Be Someone” sign has been altered several times throughout the years, addressing current events and world issues.

Its latest modification references the war between Russia and Ukraine that has captured the world’s attention.

RELATED: Ask 2: Who’s the artist of the graffiti work on the ‘Be Someone’ overpass?

RELATED: Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Ukraine resists advance

RELATED: Houston’s Ukrainian community protests Russia’s invasion

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email