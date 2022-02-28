Houston’s ‘Be Someone’ sign changed to message of peace as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

HOUSTON – Houston’s iconic “Be Someone” sign has been painted over with a new message in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The graffiti message showcased on the railroad bridge over I-10 and I-45 north of downtown now reads, “No War Know Peace.”

The “Be Someone” sign has been altered several times throughout the years, addressing current events and world issues.

Its latest modification references the war between Russia and Ukraine that has captured the world’s attention.

RELATED: Ask 2: Who’s the artist of the graffiti work on the ‘Be Someone’ overpass?

RELATED: Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Ukraine resists advance

Ad

RELATED: Houston’s Ukrainian community protests Russia’s invasion