WATCH LIVE: Houston’s Ukrainian community protests Russia’s invasion

HOUSTON – Dozens of Houstonians gathered together on Thursday afternoon in protest of President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Russia.

The protest is expected to be held at Post Oak Road and Westheimer near The Galleria.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Russian troops began entering the country. Many residents in the area of Kyiv reported hearing multiple explosions overnight. Thousands of Ukrainians were seen fleeing the country.

President Joe Biden addressed Russia’s decision, saying, “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

According to officials, 57 Ukrainians have been killed and 169 are wounded as a result of the invasion.

RELATED: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee condemns Russia after visit to Ukraine days before Thursday’s invasion

Ad

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

President Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin ‘chose’ war