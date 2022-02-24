‘Illegal and outrageous actions’: Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, visiting Ukraine amid invasion, condemns Russia

Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is in Ukraine Thursday as Russia invades that country.

On Tuesday, the congresswoman said she has been participating in meetings to stop Russia from engaging in full-scale war.

Jackson Lee released a statement Thursday condemning President Vladamir Putin and Russia’s government for the attack.

“During this dangerous time, I am grateful for President Biden and Vice President Harris’s foresight and leadership,” Jackson Lee said. “This administration has navigated this crisis with sophistication and helped unify the world in the face of Russia’s illegal and outrageous actions against the Ukrainian people and the world.”

1/4 In arriving in region of Ukraine and Lithuania, I immediately began to participate in meetings to stop Russia from engaging in full-scale war. Putin's complete elimination of the historical truth, unfortunately, has laid the groundwork for his already intended desires to pic.twitter.com/pKKaXZ1VPt — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 22, 2022

Jackson Lee said two days ago, she visited with Lithuanian Allies to coordinate efforts against “Russian aggression.”

“Together, the United States and our European friends and allies have responded to the Russian regime’s latest outrage with firm sanctions and military countermeasures. And as President Biden has said, unless Russia deescalates, this is just the beginning,” she said.

Ad

Jackson Lee said she also met with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya and other Belarusian dissidents who continue to live in exile. She plans to voice her disapproval of the Russian government at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Vienna.