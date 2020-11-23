Ask 2: Who’s the artist of the graffiti work on the ‘Be Someone’ overpass?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: I always wondered this - who’s the artist of the graffiti work on the “Be Someone” overpass?

Answer: The artist behind Houston’s iconic “Be Someone” graffiti has decided to keep his identity a secret.

He does, however, go by the name of his renowned street art piece, or in this case, bridge art piece.

In several YouTube interviews, “Be Someone” says his decision to remain anonymous stems from graffiti being illegal.

“It’s not really about my face," the artist said in one of the interviews. "It’s about what I’m doing and the work I’ve put out.”

The graffiti, painted on the Union Pacific railroad bridge over the I-45 and I-10 interchange, is said to be one of the city’s most photographed unofficial landmarks.

Here’s a photo from one of the interviews the artist has realized, in case you still wanted to get an idea of what he might look like:

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.