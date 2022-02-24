‘100 Club’ stepping in to help family of fallen San Jacinto County deputy constable killed

HOUSTON – Houston nonprofit The 100 Club is stepping in to support family members of fallen San Jacinto County Precinct 1 deputy constable Neil Adams.

The nonprofit supports families of first responders who were killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

Adams was killed while working an extra shift inside PlazAmericas Mall in Sharpstown on Wednesday. He left behind a wife and several adult children.

RELATED: ‘100 Club’ gives back to families of fallen peace officers, first responders

The 100 Club plans to donate $20,000 to Deputy Adams’ wife to help with any immediate financial needs, according to a news release. They will also assist his dependents after a needs assessment has been conducted.

You can help the 100 Club by donating to their Survivors Fund by clicking here.

Ad

Donations are also accepted at the following: 100 Club Survivor’s Fund, 6919 Portwest Dr. Ste. 150, Houston, TX 77024. 100% of donations go to families of fallen first responders.

MORE COVERAGE:

San Jacinto deputy constable shot, killed at PlazAmericas Mall in SW Houston identified

What we know about Neil Adams, San Jacinto County Pct. 1 deputy constable fatally shot at PlazAmericas Mall