Houston Zoo to celebrate Carnaval with adults-only After Dark event

The Houston Zoo is bringing back its “After Dark” event to celebrate Carnaval.

During its first 21 and up event of the year, the Houston Zoo will transform its H-E-B Lone Star Pavilion into a Carnaval-themed dance club for attendees to enjoy latin music and dancing.

The “After Dark” event will also include Samba lessons, caricature sketching, and the opportunity for attendees to chat one-on-one with the keepers who care for animals inside of South America’s Pantanal.

General admission tickets start at $39 and include one free drink voucher.

