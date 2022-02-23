Field Trip February: Here are some popular area destinations you and your family will enjoy

Field Trip February: Kemah Boardwalk has something for the whole family

HOUSTON – It’s Field Trip February!

All this week on KPRC 2 News Today, we are going on the road to show you what the Houston area has to offer. Looking for weekend day trips? Or planning your Spring Break staycation? We have ideas for you!

Monday

Reporter Zach Lashway takes us 30 miles southeast of the city - to the Kemah Boardwalk!

This 60-acre theme park is built on the shore of Galveston Bay.

See what makes this a great day trip getaway.

Tuesday

Remember the old Barbara Jordan Post Office downtown? That building is now home to a brand new rooftop park, a concert venue, restaurants and more!

Owen Conflenti takes us to Post Houston to experience the new redesign and all it has to offer. Wait ‘til you see it!

Post Houston is truly a one-of-a-kind location for delicious eats of all cultures.

Wednesday

We’re going into what’s considered the ‘downtown’ of The Woodlands. Town Center is a popular destination with shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and parks!

Reporter Cathy Hernandez shows us what makes this a favorite spot to visit.

Get away from big city life to experience gems in The Woodlands.

Thursday

We’re talking you on the road – with one of Houston’s oldest trail rides. Zach Lashway is joining their 91-mile journey and spending the night with the Prairie View trail riders to experience sleeping under the stars.

Friday

You’ve probably been to the beach in Galveston, but what else is there to do on the island?

Brittany Jeffers heads to the coast to show us all the gems Galveston has to offer.