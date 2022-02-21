‘The fun doesn’t stop’: Field trip week kicks off at Kemah Boardwalk

GALVESTON, Texas – KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway is kicking off field trip week at Kemah Boardwalk.

The park is 24 years old.

“We average about three million visitors a year. The fun doesn’t stop,” said Jacob Bigger, the general manager of the park.

Kemah Boardwalk is known for its rides. Bigger said a big draw for the park is field trips for education.

“We have an awesome aquarium here at the Kemah Boardwalk and they do all kinds of different tours and you can learn about reptiles, the coral community, restaurants inside the restaurant…,” Bigger said. “We also do some awesome fun special tours if you have a business class and if you want to learn how to run an amusement park. We do engineering students will come out here, we show them the ins and outs of the rides, what makes rides go, and it’s a fantastic thing, right after that, the kids are excited and they’re like, ‘When do we get to ride this stuff?!’” said Bigger.

In total, Kemah Boardwalk has 14 amusement park rides, including its marquis, the Boardwalk Bullet.

“Everybody knows about the coolest coaster on the coast. It’s an awesome wooden rollercoaster that goes about 55 mph,” Bigger said.

The park is offering its spring break pass from March 4 – 20. On March 5, the park is hosting the Porsche Car Show. Parking is free Monday – Thursday.

Do you have ideas for field trips? Let us know in the comments.