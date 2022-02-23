Field Trip February: Take a break from the big city and experience gems in The Woodlands

Get away from big city life to experience gems in The Woodlands.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The Woodlands is a great place for a family getaway with its outdoor activities, good eats, shopping and entertainment.

“You really get away from the big city life,” said Nick Wolda, President with Visit The Woodlands.

Depending on traffic, The Woodlands is only a 40-minute drive north on I-45. “We’re all about the trees in the woods here but we also have a 11,000,000 ft.² of shopping, dining, hospitality and entertainment,” said Wolda.

One way to explore all the sites is to take a four-mile trolley ride, which runs seven days a week and stops at the most popular spots in town. “It’s amazing, we come here a lot. We love this area,” said Jennifer Landry.

Landry and her family are visiting from Beaumont. “Just a lot of really nice people, lots of shopping, lots of amazing food and the lights are beautiful at night,” said Landry.

A highlight in The Woodlands is the Waterway. It’s about a mile and a half long, connecting places such as The Woodlands Mall, Market Street, Waterway Square, the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and Tom Green Park.

Ad

“It’s our River Walk, if you will, with shops, residential living, restaurants and lots of events and activities,” said Wolda.

Over at Riva Row Boathouse, they have water bikes, tandem pedal kayaks, elliptical stand-up paddle boards and swan boats. A family of four can explore a part of The Waterway in a giant swan and get in a workout at the same time! Also along The Waterway sits the world-renowned Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

They’re gearing up for a busy 50 concert schedule, with acts such as Jimmy Buffett, Rod Stewart and the Dave Matthews Band.

“It is an outdoor amphitheater, 17,000 person capacity, a lot of sold out shows for this year, but a lot of tickets on sale right now. It should be the best season ever,” said Wolda.

Whether it’s entertainment, outdoor activities, food or shopping, The Woodlands has a lot to offer.

“The Woodlands is really just this neat place where people do come together and enjoy themselves, memorable experiences,” said Wolda.

Ad

There are events and festivals year-round, including The Woodlands Art Festival the second weekend in April. It’s one of the largest in the country.