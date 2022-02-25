Field Trip February: Galveston Island full of treasures

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston Island is a treasure trove of adventures, especially around Mardi Gras season.

Located just 50 miles from Houston, there’s plenty to see and do in the Gulf Coast City.

The beach is the main attraction for most visitors but there’s plenty of other places to explore.

One of the highlights is the Galveston Railroad Museum.

“You can get lost in our history for hours,” said David Robertson, the Executive Director of the Galveston Railroad Museum.

Robertson took our KPRC 2 crew on a tour of the 10,000 square foot display space which boasts several exhibits including “The Peoples Gallery,” The Legacy of the Pullman Porters exhibit as part of Black History month, a 1949 rail coach and The Harborside Express Caboose Ride.

“Every Saturday, you can take a train ride on the Harborside Express and it is great fun for young and old alike,” said Robertson.

Located across the street from the museum is the Historic Strand District where patrons can shop and dine.

“I can’t think of a reason not to come to Galveston,” said Mary Beth Bassett the Public Relations Manager for Visit Galveston.

Basset said there’s both indoor and outdoor options for people to explore on the Island including Pleasure Pier and Moody Gardens.

“The rainforest and the aquarium are just super interactive very fun for everyone,” said Bassett.