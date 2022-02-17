Trial begins for former Baytown police officer indicted on assault charge

BAYTOWN, Texas – The trial begins for a former Baytown Police officer who was indicted on an assault charge in September of 2020.

Nathaniel Brown, who was a 9-year veteran of the Baytown Police Department, was charged with assault in connection with the June 2 incident outside the Baytown Market.

Brown was also relieved of duty by the Baytown Police department after a video of his encounter with two witnesses, Skylar Gilmore and Isaiah Phillips, had surfaced.

Brown and another officer were initially attempting to arrest a friend of Gilmore’s after he parked near gas pumps at the store. Gilmore and Phillips saw the arrest happening and began to record it.

In the video, Brown can be seen confronting the men then telling Gilmore to put his hands behind his back before throwing him to the ground and kneeing him in the face.

Phillips was later slammed onto the hood of a pickup and said he could remember worrying it would escalate further. Both men were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail, a 4,000 fine or both.

