Baytown officer involved in controversial arrest caught on video indicted on assault charge

BAYTOWN, Texas – A Baytown police officer who was fired after video of an arrest he made went viral has been indicted on an assault charge.

Nathaniel Brown is charged with assault in connection with the June 2 arrest outside the Baytown Market.

Brown and another officer were attempting to arrest a man after he parked near gas pumps at the store. Friends of the man saw the arrest happening and began to record it.

The video showed one of the officers, later identified as Brown, walk over to some of the friends and confront them. Brown is then seen telling one of the friends to put his hands behind his back before Brown throws him to the ground and knees him in the face. Another of the friends can later be seen being slammed onto the hood of a pickup.

In the video, Brown can be heard telling one of the witnesses that he was under arrest “because you’re cursing in public.” Brown later uses profanity himself.

The two witnesses who were arrested were charged with disorderly conduct. One of them was also charged with interfering with public duties. Those charges were later dismissed.

If convicted, Brown faces up to a year in jail, a $4,000 fine or both.