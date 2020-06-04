Dozens gather in Baytown to protest controversial arrest caught on video, death of Pamela Turner

BAYTOWN, Texas – Dozens gathered in Baytown Thursday to peacefully protest the several controversial cases involving the Baytown Police department.

“You do not have to take anybody to jail because you are intimidated by our skin color,” said a protestor.

The march started at the Food Town located in the 3700 hundred block of North Main and included a short walk to the police department, where community members gathered to call for justice.

One of the incidents on the minds of many protestors was the May 2019 shooting of 44-year-old Pamela Turner, who was shot three times during an arrest for outstanding warrants.

The most recent case that angered protestors happened Tuesday.

Baytown Police arrested Skylar Gilmore and Isaiah Phillips after they stopped to record a traffic stop involving one of their friends.

The men were charged with disorderly conduct-language for their public use of profanities.

“I’ve never been arrested in my life, and for me to go to jail for cursing (and) two seconds later a cop curses and threatens to break someone’s camera, I just don’t think that’s right," said Gilmore.

Gilmore was also charged with interfering with public duties, but that charge has since been dropped by the Harris County District Attorney’s office.

The officer in question has been identified as nine-year veteran Nathan Brown. He has been placed on administrative duty.