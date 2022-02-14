5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Feb. 14

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke holds up the Lombardi Trophy next to head coach Sean McVay after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Here are things to know for Monday, Feb. 14:

1. Baby dies after multi-vehicle crash involving tow truck in NW Harris County, HCSO says

An infant is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving two sedans and a wrecker truck at a northwest Harris County intersection, deputies said.

“A baby that hasn’t even had a chance to really see the world yet, and he’s taken from his family,” Chief of the Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division Sean Teare said.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in the 6600 block of Cunningham Road near West Little York Road Sunday.

Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say the wrecker truck, which had a vehicle in tow, was traveling at a high rate of speed while heading eastbound on the roadway.

Officials say a Nissan was stopped at a red light at the intersection of West Little York and Cunningham.

2. Umpire charged for having crystal meth outside Katy little league field, Pct. 5 says

An umpire was arrested after authorities say he was in possession of drugs while working around children at a little league tournament in Katy this week.

According to a Facebook post by Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Ted Heap, deputies were called to the 24900 block of Morton Ranch Road Saturday when witnesses reported seeing suspicious activity from the umpire while he was in his car.

When authorities arrived at the scene, deputies say they found 2.7 grams of crystal meth inside the umpire’s vehicle.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Brent Thrasher and have since charged him with possession of a controlled substance.

3. Elderly residents at Pleasant Village Apartments fear eviction because of new ownership, increased rent

For decades, the Pleasant Village apartments have served as a home for senior residents in Pleasantville. Now, many of them fear they will be evicted and displaced because of new ownership.

On Saturday, some residents along with representatives in the community stood outside the office chanting ‘SAVE OUR SENIORS!’ and ‘SENIORS OVER PROFIT’.

In 2021, the property was sold to a management company called Gatesoco.

President of the Pleasantville Historical Society and head of the Pleasantville Civic League Mary Fontenot says they’ve tried to meet with the new owners to discuss the plans for the property.

4. EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

Last year, it was a nasty surprise. And it wasn’t supposed to last. But now, inflation has become an ongoing financial strain for millions of Americans filling up at the gas station, lined up at a grocery checkout lane, shopping for clothes, bargaining for a car or paying monthly rent.

For the 12 months ending in January, inflation amounted to 7.5% — the fastest year-over-year pace since 1982 — the Labor Department said Thursday. Even if you toss out volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation jumped 6% over the past year. That was also the sharpest such jump in four decades.

Consumers felt the price squeeze in everyday routines. Over the past year, prices rose 41% for used cars and trucks, 40% for gasoline, 18% for bacon, 14% for bedroom furniture, 11% for women’s dresses.

5. SUPER BOWL LVI: Here are behind-the-scenes pictures from our KPRC 2 team in LA

Our KPRC 2 team, Daniella Guzman, Randy McIlvoy, and Zach Lashway, have arrived in Las Angeles to give viewers all local coverage of the Super Bowl!

Take a look at their trip from behind the scenes - this page will be updated constantly, so stay tuned!

