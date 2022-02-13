Umpire charged for having crystal meth outside Katy little league field, Pct. 5 says

KATY – An umpire was arrested after authorities say he was in possession of drugs while working around children at a little league tournament in Katy this week.

According to a Facebook post by Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Ted Heap, deputies were called to the 24900 block of Morton Ranch Road Saturday when witnesses reported seeing suspicious activity from the umpire while he was in his car.

When authorities arrived at the scene, deputies say they found 2.7 grams of crystal meth inside the umpire’s vehicle.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Brent Thrasher and have since charged him with possession of a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $2,500 and he has since bailed out of the Harris County jail.

Trasher has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2006 when he was arrested for possession of marijuana.

He was most recently arrested in 2018 by the Beaumont Police Department for Obstruction or Retaliation, meaning he threatened to harm a public servant in retaliation, according to Saputo.law. He was convicted on that third-degree felony charge.

The owner of Perfect Game, the organization hosting the tournament, provided the following statement:

“This umpire will never work for us again. Brent Thrasher worked for us years ago and one of our umpire assigners brought him back on for Saturday’s game. He does not consistently umpire for the little league games. It is by federal law that we background check everyone who works for Perfect Game and we look for violence against women and children charges or sexual violence charges.”

