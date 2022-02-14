47º

Mattress Mack out of millions after losing historic Super Bowl bet

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Popular Houstonian and furniture guru Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is now out of a large amount of cash after he bet on the losing team for Super Bowl LVI.

KPRC 2 caught up with Mack after Sunday night’s big game to get his response to the defeat.

Mack says he and his wife watched the game at Camp Hope in north Houston with about 70 veterans who are dealing with PTSD and suicidal tendencies.

He said they had faith the Cincinnati Bengals would pull it off until the last few plays.

When asked how he felt about losing the $5,000,000, he said he put things into perspective Sunday night.

“To see those brave, valiant soldiers out there rebuilding their lives, it makes me losing a football game seem very, very minuscule,” Mack said.

