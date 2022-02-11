Woman killed in crash allegedly caused by red light runner was recent UH grad, mother of 9-month-old, family says

Cindy Vazquez, 23, was killed Thursday in a crash in northwest Houston.

HOUSTON – Family members have identified a woman who was killed in a late night crash in northwest Houston Thursday as a new mother and recent University of Houston graduate.

Cindy Vazquez, 23, was a passenger in a white Silverado pickup truck when the driver, identified by Vazquez’s brother as her common-law husband, allegedly ran a red light and smashed into another vehicle.

The accident happened on Hollister Road near Highway 290 around 11 p.m.

According to Houston police, the truck Vazquez was riding in was traveling eastbound on the road when the driver ran a red light, striking a Honda in the intersection. The Honda flipped several times and landed near a tree.

Both Vazquez and the Honda driver, 25, died at the scene.

Vazquez’s 28-year-old husband was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said there was no initial detection that any alcohol was involved, but speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Vazquez’s brother told KPRC 2 the couple shared a 9-month-old son. The baby was not with them in the vehicle. The brother also shared a photo with KPRC 2 showing his proud sister at her graduation.