HPD: Red light runner causes crash that kills his passenger, another driver in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – Two people were killed late Thursday when a pickup truck driver ran a red light, crashing into another vehicle in northwest Houston, according to Houston police.

The accident happened on Hollister Road near Highway 290 around 11 p.m.

Police said the driver of a white pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the road and ran a red light, striking a sedan in the intersection.

The sedan flipped and landed near a tree. The driver died at the scene.

A woman, believed to be in her early 20s, was a passenger in the pickup truck. She also died.

The pickup driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police said there was no initial detection that any alcohol was involved, but speed may have been a factor in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.