WATCH LIVE: Funeral service underway for HCSO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Funeral services are underway for Harris County Sheriff Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a suspected drunk driver on Jan. 24.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. for friends and family, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m at The Woodlands Church, located at 1 Fellowship Drive, in The Woodlands.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez will offer remarks during the service.

Sgt. Gutierrez will be taken to his final resting place at Klein Memorial Park, located at 9714 FM 2920 in Tomball.

Sgt. Gutierrez served in HCSO’s Vehicular Crimes Division for the last 13 years, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He said he was a “true professional” that was “loved by many” who left behind a wife, daughter, and two sons.

