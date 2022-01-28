Funeral details: HCSO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez to be laid to rest Friday

HOUSTON – Funeral plans have been released for HCSO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday.

The funeral home revealed the details Friday afternoon.

Visitation for family and friends will take place on Friday, Feb. 4 beginning at 10 a.m. at The Woodlands Church, located at 1 Fellowship Drive in The Woodlands. The family originally said the funeral would take place on Thursday, Feb. 3 but has since pushed the date back by one day.

A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez will offer remarks.

The service will be followed by a ceremony with full honors, including a U.S. and Texas flag folding and presentation to family, riderless horse, fly-over, 21-gun salute, and Taps.

Sgt. Gutierrez will then be taken to his final resting place at Klein Memorial Park, 9714 Farm to Market 2920 in Tomball.

Gutierrez served in HCSO’s Vehicular Crimes Division for the last 13 years, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He said he was a “true professional” that was “loved by many” who left behind a wife, daughter, and two sons.

