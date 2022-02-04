WATCH LIVE: See conditions around Houston area as arctic cold front sweeps through

6:00 p.m. - Rain and sleet hit Columbus area (70 miles west of Houston)

HOUSTON – People who live in the north and west Texas are seeing some of the worst conditions from the arctic cold front. The freezing rain started several hours ago in the Columbus area and several residents in the area are saying they see a mixture of rain and sleet.

Officials are telling residents to stay off the roads and to stock up on food and water.

6:00 p.m. - The Woodlands resident taking care of last-minute shopping ahead of cold front

Several residents in The Woodlands were spotted out doing some last-minute shopping as they hunker down and try to stay warm ahead of the cold front.

6:00 p.m. - Officials warn of ice on overpasses and highways in Montgomery County

In Montgomery County, officials are warning drivers about possible ice on highways and overpasses, which is one of the county’s main concerns.

Currently, Montgomery County is under a Hard Freeze and Winter Weather Advisory until Friday morning.

“We’re expecting some icy rain, but we are not really expecting it to stick at this point because the ground temperature is warmer. Some of the overpasses in the area, the state is already deicing the overpasses that are above the ground level,” said County Commissioner Robert Walker.

6:00 p.m. - TxDOT crews in the Cypress are treating roads

Several roads are starting to become slick as the temperatures in Cypress continue to drop. Crews said temperatures are now in the 30s and are expected to continue dropping overnight.

6:00 p.m. - Katy area seeing light rain on and off for several hours

The Katy area is beginning to see soaked roads with moderate rain moving into the area, which poses a concern for officials as temperatures continue to drop. Although there’s no ice on the roads yet, TxDOT crews are continuing to treat the roads to prevent icing.

6:00 p.m. - The Brenham area seeing temperature drops and frigid winds

Although the rain and sleet have stopped in the area, anything that was previously hit by the rain is now starting to ice.