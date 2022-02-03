39º

Find one near you: Warming centers open throughout Houston-area

More warming centers will be added throughout the day. Check periodically for updates

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Warming centers in downtown Houston opened Sunday night as temperatures continue to plument into the 30s

As the arctic blast rolls through the Houston-area, warming centers are now available for those in need.

Here are the following locations currently open to the public:

City of Houston

NACC Disaster Services

Address: 16605 Air Center Blvd., Houston

Hours: Doors open at 7 p.m.

More info: 832-626-7111

Fort Bend County

North Rosenberg Resource Center

Address: 1908 Ave. E, Rosenberg

Hours: 6 p.m. - 7 a.m.

More info: 832-471-6090

Brazoria County

Legacy Community Church

Address: 4085 FM 528, Alvin

Hours: 24/7

More info: 832-994-5887

