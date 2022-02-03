Find one near you: Warming centers open throughout Houston-area

As the arctic blast rolls through the Houston-area, warming centers are now available for those in need.
Here are the following locations currently open to the public:
City of Houston
NACC Disaster Services
Address: 16605 Air Center Blvd., Houston
Hours: Doors open at 7 p.m.
More info: 832-626-7111
Fort Bend County
North Rosenberg Resource Center
Address: 1908 Ave. E, Rosenberg
Hours: 6 p.m. - 7 a.m.
More info: 832-471-6090
Brazoria County
Legacy Community Church
Address: 4085 FM 528, Alvin
Hours: 24/7
More info: 832-994-5887