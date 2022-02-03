Find one near you: Warming centers open throughout Houston-area

Warming centers in downtown Houston opened Sunday night as temperatures continue to plument into the 30s

As the arctic blast rolls through the Houston-area, warming centers are now available for those in need.

Here are the following locations currently open to the public:

City of Houston

NACC Disaster Services

Address: 16605 Air Center Blvd., Houston

Hours: Doors open at 7 p.m.

More info: 832-626-7111

Fort Bend County

North Rosenberg Resource Center

Address: 1908 Ave. E, Rosenberg

Hours: 6 p.m. - 7 a.m.

More info: 832-471-6090

Brazoria County

Legacy Community Church

Address: 4085 FM 528, Alvin

Hours: 24/7

More info: 832-994-5887