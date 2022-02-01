WATCH LIVE: Funeral services held for Pct. 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway Tuesday

HOUSTON – Harris County Pct. 5 Constable Corporal Charles Galloway was laid to rest Tuesday.

The funeral was held at Second Baptist Church - West Campus, 19449 Katy Freeway at 10 a.m. Doors opened at 9 a.m. and the funeral was open to the public.

Funeral services held for Pct. 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway Tuesday (KPRC 2)

Galloway, 47, was fatally shot during a traffic stop in southwest Houston. He was a 12-year veteran of the force and served in the Precinct 5 Toll Road Division. He was also promoted to corporal in 2020.

Galloway was a field training officer, mentoring new deputies and teaching them the skills they need to be better officers, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Ted Heap in 2020.

