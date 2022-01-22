Man charged, accused in father’s killing outside Humble Chuck E. Cheese, police say

HUMBLE, Texas – A man has been arrested and charged after police said he shot and killed a father outside a Chuck E. Cheese in north Harris County.

Antoine Badon, 27, was charged for the murder of Calogero Duenes, 24 on New Year’s Eve.

Police said Duenes was holding his 6-year-old daughter’s birthday cake outside Chuck E. Cheese located in the 100 block of FM 1960 Business when he got into an argument with Badon, who was driving a burgundy-colored Ford.

Officers who were nearby the area heard gunshots. When they arrived, police said they found Duenes on the ground with multiple bullet wounds.

Duenes was transported to an area hospital where he later died. His wife, who spoke to KPRC 2 earlier this month, said he left behind two daughters -- a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old.

Records show Badon was arrested on multiple occasions including assault causing injury to a family member and injury to a child.