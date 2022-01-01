Man shot in Humble Chuck E. Cheese parking lot on New Year’s Eve, police say

A man was reportedly gunned down in the parking lot of a Humble Chuck E. Cheese on Friday night.

According to initial reports, the victim was walking outside of the business located at 124 FM 1960 Business when he got into an argument with another man, who was driving a burgundy Ford.

Officers who were nearby said they heard the gunshots. When they arrived to the scene, officers said they quickly found the man who was suffering from multiple bullet wounds.

Authorities said the suspected shooter fled the scene before they arrived.

The victim was taken to Kingwood Hospital in an unknown condition.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.