Funeral held for 59-year-old Cracker Barrel manager fatally shot while protecting co-workers

SPRING, Texas – The funeral for a Cracker Barrel manager fatally shot while trying to protect a co-worker happened Friday at the Addison Funeral Home in Spring.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies said Robin Baucom, 54, was shot during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning as she was getting ready to start her shift at Cracker Barrel in north Harris County.

The Cracker Barrel manager was loved by so many people and her employees said she will greatly be missed.

″I’m loss for words because she was like Cracker Barrel mom,” John Green.

John Green is just one of the many people who paid his respects and said goodbye to Robin Baucom. He worked with Robin at the Cracker Barrel on E Airtex Drive near the North Freeway.

″She showed me a lot at Cracker Barrel. She trained me and I would call her my momma. It was a beautiful experience working with her,” Green said.

After receiving several tips from people in the community, deputies were able to track down the accused killer who was identified as Nathan Humphrey, 28. He was shot to death by deputies in Atascocita, deputies said.

Ad

″It’s a sad tragedy all around. Lots of families hurting and grieving especially the Cracker Barrel family because we were so close to Mrs. Robin. Anything she asked her to do we had had no problems doing it. If she wanted us to come in on our off days I had no problem,” Green said.

Robin dedicated 34 to Cracker Barrel and loved her job. She was described as a hero and the pillar of her family.

As family and friends continue to grieve, her employees said it won’t be the same seeing her at Cracker Barrel.

″She’s going to be great, great missed very missed,” John Green said.

Baucom’s family described her as a fireball and someone who loved life and working at Cracker Barrel. She had been with the restaurant located on East Airtex Drive near the North Freeway for 34 years.

RELATED LINKS

Family identifies 59-year-old grandmother as Cracker Barrel manager killed while trying to stop armed suspect

Ad

Family, employees, and customers honor Cracker Barrel manager shot and killed during attempted robbery

Suspect in Cracker Barrel manager murder shot and killed by deputies, HCSO confirms