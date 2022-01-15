Cracker Barrel manager killed while trying to stop armed suspect from entering restaurant, deputies say

A restaurant manager was shot during an attempted robbery in north Harris County, deputies said.

HOUSTON – A Cracker Barrel manager was killed after authorities say she tried to block a suspect from entering the restaurant during an attempted robbery in north Harris County.

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable and Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the establishment located in the 14700 block of North Freeway near Airtex Drive at around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies said a female employee had just arrived at the restaurant’s entrance when a metallic gray-colored Dodge Charger with two men inside pulled up.

As she rang the doorbell, a man on the passenger side asked her about the restaurant’s hours. When he got out of the vehicle, he attempted to steal her purse, deputies said.

When the restaurant manager opened the door, she saw the suspect and blocked the entryway as he tried to force his way inside. He pulled out a gun and shot the manager in the torso, according to deputies.

The man then hopped back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Deputies said the manager was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

No other injuries were reported.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared surveillance images of the possible suspect and the vehicle involved in the shooting. The suspect was shown wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.