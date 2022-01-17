Family, employees, and customers honor Cracker Barrel manager shot and killed during an attempted robbery

NORTH HARRIS COUNTY – On Sunday night, family, friends, employees, and customers honored the life of 59-year-old Robin Baucom.

She was shot and killed during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning as she was getting ready to start her shift at Cracker Barrel in N. Harris County.

“She was my hero. She was my best friend. I called for everything,” Robin’s daughter Tina said.

Her family is heartbroken and cannot believe she is gone. They said she was the pillar of the family and truly enjoyed working and helping others.

“You lose people when their sick and it hurts,” Robin’s sister Gail said. “But this is just a pain that I never ever imagie.”.

A hard worker who dedicated 34 years working at Cracker Barrel. She was a manager at the restaurant on East Airtex Drive near the North Freeway.

Her daughter Tina says she was a force to be reckoned with.

“She was a fireball. You don’t mess with her or hers and these employees and her family where hers,’ Tina said.

The wife, mother to three children and grandmother to three grandchildren lost her life early Saturday morning at her job, a place that’s been her second home for over three decades.

“She knew everybody. She was at the store for so long that she had all these regulars that were always in,” Tina said. “She knew everybody by name.”

A suspect wearing a black hoodie, pants and shoes decided to end Baucom’s life as she was getting ready to start her shift.

As she was waiting to be let inside, the suspect got out of the passenger side in a gray metallic Dodge Charger and asked Baucom when the restaurant opened. The suspect tried forcing himself inside and taking Baucom’s purse, but she pushed back. Then, he shot her and fled the scene.

“Such a senseless way for her to lose her life. She was just trying to go work to make a living, and she ended up saving her employees life, Gail said.

“This guy. This random guy saw her as an obstacle. She was our world,” Tina said.

Colorful balloons and candles filled the parking lot Sunday afternoon. Family, employees and even customers like Angelia Richmond, who’s known Baucom, for 18 years honored her life.

“It’s not going to be right to walk into Cracker Barrel and not see Robin. It’s not going to be right,” Richmond said.

The family is praying for someone to come forward with information about the man who killed Baucom. Her sister Gail says she’s already missed but knows she’s a hero.

“You have no idea. No idea. She will be watching over us,” she said.

Baucom’s family says Cracker Barrel has been supportive during this difficult time.

If you know anything about the attempted robbery and shooting, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.