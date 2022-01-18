LIVE: ‘Person of interest’ in deadly shooting of Cracker Barrel manager shot to death by deputies in Atascocita, HCSO says

ATASCOCITA – The man who investigators said was a “person of interest” in the deadly Cracker Barrel shooting was shot to death by Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday evening.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies located the man in the 17700 block of W. Lake Houston Parkway in Atascocita. While attempting to arrest the man, Gonzalez said deputies fired their weapons, striking the man.

Atascocita. While attempting to arrest the male, our members fired their weapons striking the male. The male has been transported to a hospital in critical condition. Our deputies are not injured. Investigators are enroute to the scene. The incident occurred on a roadway, (2/3) — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 18, 2022

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. No deputies were injured during the shooting.

Gonzalez said the man was a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a manager at Cracker Barel.

On Saturday, a 59-year-old Robin Baucom was killed after authorities say she tried to block a suspect from entering the restaurant during an attempted robbery.

Deputies said Baucom had just arrived at the restaurant’s entrance when a metallic gray-colored Dodge Charger with two men inside pulled up.

As she rang the doorbell, a man on the passenger side asked her about the restaurant’s hours. When he got out of the vehicle, he attempted to steal Baucom’s purse, deputies said.

When Baucom opened the door, she saw the suspect and blocked the entryway as he tried to force his way inside. He pulled out a gun and shot Baucom in the torso, according to deputies.

The man then hopped back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Baucom was pronounced dead at the hospital.