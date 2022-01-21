City councilman files grievance for 156 victims killed by violent offenders out on free or low bond

HOUSTON – City Councilman Michael Kubosh will announce his filing of a Judicial Bar Grievance for 156 victims that he say were killed because of Harris County district judges not protecting the public by setting a low or free bond on violent defendants.

Kubosh stated that state law requires a judge to consider the safety of the public when setting a bond. He said these judges have failed the families of the victims.

The filing comes days after a 17-year-old murder suspect, who is accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl 22 times, was granted a $250,000 bond and released after posting bail.

Related: Armed suspect accused of robbing, kidnapping woman from pizza shop was out on $40K bond

Ad

KPRC 2 will livestream the announcement at 10 a.m. in the video player above.