Armed suspect accused of robbing, kidnapping woman from pizza shop was out on $40K bond, records show

HOUSTON – A man accused of robbing and kidnapping a woman from a Domino’s Pizza in north Harris County is still on the run, according to court records.

Daylon Johnson, 21, is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Documents state, on Nov. 18, the woman was waiting for her food order outside the pizza shup, located in the 1200 block of Veteran’s Memorial Drive. A man tapped on her driver’s side window with a gun and threatened to shoot her if she did not roll down her window. The man demanded cash and when the woman told him she did not have money on her, he told her to drive him to the nearest ATM.

The suspect got into the passenger’s side and the woman did as she was told, driving to an ATM and withdrawing $800, according to records. At some point during the ride, the suspect allegedly struck her in the head with his gun because he did not like her driving. After leaving the ATM, the woman said the suspect told her to drive back to the pizza shop, where he fled on foot.

Ad

Investigators said they were able to positively identity Johnson as the suspect involved through fingerprints and photo.

KPRC 2 was able to confirm that Johnson was out on a $40,000 bond for another aggravated robbery of a woman on Nov. 22 in Harris County, according to court documents.