Man facing murder charge argues fear of coronavirus, gets out of Harris County jail

HOUSTON – A man charged with the death of another Houston man last summer, got out of jail Thursday and did not have to post any bond upfront to be released, according to court documents.

David Cruz, 29, successfully argued to Judge Dasean Jones that coronavirus presented a threat to his health, despite him having no underlying medical condition listed, according to court documents.

Cruz is accused of shooting and killing Christian Tristan, 27, last August at Tristan’s home, according to court documents. Tristan was found dead near the front door with a gunshot wound to his head, records show.

“You charged him with murder and you released him knowing that he murdered my son? And I felt like my son his life meant nothing, that’s what I felt,” said Ruth Tristan, the victim’s mother.

After the story aired, Judge Jones called reporter Joel Eisenbaum.

”Please do your research. There are fees. Check with pre-trial services," he said.

Judge Jones would not further elaborate his point when asked.

The Judge also stated the KPRC 2 story does not constitute “real journalism.”

"My former roommate is a journalist with Pro-Publica,” Jones stated by phone.