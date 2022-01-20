Mark your calendars! Tickets to Billy Joel in concert at Minute Maid Park to go on sale soon

HOUSTON – Billy Joel fans, rejoice! Tickets to his Texas show at Minute Maid Park will go on sale beginning Jan. 24.

The announcement comes after ticket sales were delayed amid the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November of last year.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. American Express cardmembers can take advantage of a special presale beginning Jan. 24. Astros fans will also have a presale on Jan. 27.

Billy Joel is scheduled to perform at Minute Maid Park on Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m., as revealed in a news conference that took place on Nov. 4, 2021.

Called one of the greatest musicians of all time, the Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter is well-known to sell out arenas and stadiums worldwide.

