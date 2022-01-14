5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Jan. 14

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach David Culley of the Houston Texans reacts during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

1. Longtime criminal stabs pregnant wife in stomach, attempts to set her on fire to keep her from testifying, police say

A husband is accused of stabbing his pregnant wife in the stomach multiple times and attempting to set her on fire in order to keep her from testifying against him, according to Houston police.

The assault happened Wednesday in the 8100 block of Talton Street in northeast Houston around 4:55 p.m.

Emmanuel Mallard, 27, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member and violation of a protective order.

The horrific details of what the wife said she endured were outlined in a court document.

According to documents, Mallard and his wife have been married since 2015 and they share two children. The wife is currently five months pregnant with their third child, but that did not stop Mallard from brutally attacking the woman.

2. Parents of Texas State freshman killed in hit and run urge truck driver to come forward

The parents KPRC 2′s Deven Clarke spoke to were filled with pride when talking about their daughter.

Sadly, they’ll never get to see her walk down the aisle or become a parent herself, but they say one thing that can help them face the harsh reality of her death is closure.

“Everybody that met her knew she was a shining light,” said her father Jose Velez.

He and his wife Trula are proud to boast about their 19-year-old daughter, Iliana Velez.

“I knew my daughter was gifted from the time I gave birth to her because her IQ level in fourth grade was an eight-grade reading level,” Trula said.

Iliana grew up in the Katy area and was described as a self-taught musician and dancer.

3. ‘We thought he had passed away’: Homeless man reunites with family after helping save deputy’s life

A man from the Houston area who dealt with homelessness was reunited with his family after they saw him on television following a deadly car crash.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Laura Koppe Road and Lockwood on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, one sheriff’s deputy collided with another while chasing a suspected robber.

The impact killed the driver of the other car and sent several people to the hospital. The deputy had to be pulled from his patrol unit after it caught on fire.

“When it comes to a burning car, you go to that burning car,” said Good Samaritan, Johnny Lee Walker. “I was thinking, ‘the car was going to blow, let me help this man. If he dies, he won’t die alone. We’ll die together but, let me get him out of this car.’”

4. Mother fights to protect son after brutal attack at Campbell Middle School

One Cy-Fair ISD mother is hoping the district can do more to protect her son after an altercation at school left her son with major injuries requiring dozens of stitches and plastic surgery.

Jessica Wade is a mother of three and her middle son, 13-year-old Tremaine is her shy sweet boy.

“He’s very sweet. He loves basketball,” Wade said. “He’s quiet, well-natured. It’s hard for me to go through this with him. None of my kids would deserve this but especially not him.”

On September 29, her 8th-grade son had to be taken to the hospital after an assault inside a supervised classroom at Campbell Middle school. It all started, Wade said, when another student started picking on Tremaine. Eventually, it turned physical.

“He was choked to the point of being unconscious, thrown to the floor. When I arrived at the school, I had to rush him to the ER,” Wade said.

5. Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after 1 season

he Houston Texans have fired head coach David Culley after one season

In Culley’s one year, the Texans finished 4-13. And while he wasn’t perfect in his one season, the Texans had some bright moments, including a dominating 41-29 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, a 22-13 road win over the eventual AFC South champion Tennessee Titans, and barely losing against the same Titans 28-25 in a season finale to make the Titans earn their division title.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills clearly progressed as the year went on, finishing the year with 2,664 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Players had voiced their support of Culley as the regular season ended this past Sunday. Even still, the Texans’ plans going forward will not include Culley as their head coach.

