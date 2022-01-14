Cy-Fair ISD trustee speaks publicly after facing calls for his resignation

Cy-Fair ISD Trustee Scott Henry spoke publicly during Thursday night’s board meeting after facing calls to resign.

Henry is under fire for remarks he made about Black teachers and dropout rates during a work session earlier in the week.

The comments came after a report on an equity and culture audit.

During Thursday’s board meeting, some speakers called on Henry to step down.

“In that board work session, ol’ buddy boy mentioned that he wanted Cy-Fair to be a shining example for other districts,” said one woman. “That will never happen if he remains on our board.”

Some who spoke defended the trustee.

“There was nothing that the board member said that, when you consider the entire statement made, starting at the 49-minute mark and going to the hour, nothing could be construed as racist,” one man said.

Henry did not directly address calls to resign but he did address some of the criticism.

He said he takes responsibility for not saying the words so eloquently but that he’s passionate about kids in the district and providing an equitable education to all.

“Any suggestion that I said more Black teachers leads to worse student outcomes is a lie, and those spreading it should be ashamed of themselves,” Henry said.

Henry also said there have been threats upon his life, as well as his family, but he made no indication of any plans to step down during his comments.