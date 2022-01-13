5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Jan. 13

Here are things to know for Thursday, Jan. 13:

1. ‘I couldn’t bring her back’: 16-year-old shot 22 times while walking her dog in SW Houston, police say

Houston police are investigating the shocking death of a 16-year-old girl who was shot 22 times while walking her dog in a southwest Houston neighborhood Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 15400 block of Park Manor around 9:30 p.m.

When units arrived at the location, officers found the teen, who has been identified by her family as Diamond Alvarez, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

2. Woman killed, 2 children, deputy injured in crash after chase involving robbery suspect in NE Houston: HPD

An aggravated robbery suspect took Harris County sheriff’s deputies on a chase that ended in a deadly crash in northeast Houston Wednesday night, investigators said.

It happened at the intersection of Lockwood Drive and Laura Koppe Road close to 11 p.m. and involved seven vehicles.

According to police with the Houston Police Department, a woman died in the crash and two children ages 5 and 2 were injured. Investigators said a deputy also had to be taken to the hospital.

The incident may have been connected to two possible robberies at two separate locations prior to the crash.

3. Harris Co. man accused of using SUV to chase down wife’s car now faces criminal charges

A local man is facing aggravated assault charges after investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said he used his SUV as a weapon. The victim in that attack was his wife and a man who was a passenger in her car at the time, according to authorities.

The heart-stopping moments that preceded the crash were captured by a neighbor’s home surveillance camera.

It showed the woman’s car being chased by a Cadillac SUV down a quiet, residential street seconds before ramming into the back of it, which caused the female driver to strike a large flatbed trailer.

4. ‘No place for ignorance’: Calls for removal of Cy-Fair ISD board member after comments made about Black teachers

A newly-elected Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District school board member has come under heavy scrutiny for making comments many felt were racist in nature.

On Monday, the board was reviewing a recently-released report commissioned by the district to evaluate equity and diversity among teachers and administrators. During that discussion, Scott Henry made a comment about the district’s percentage of Black teachers and the statewide average, leaving many to feel as if he was blaming Black teachers for low performance or drop-out rates among students.

“Do you know what the statewide average for Black teachers is? Ten percent. I looked it up. Houston ISD, which y’all used as a shining example, you know what their average number of percentages for Black teachers is? Thirty-six percent. I looked that up. You know what their drop-out rate is? Four percent. I don’t want to be four percent. I don’t want to be HISD. I want to be a shining example, I want to be the district standard. I want to be the premium place where people go to be,” Henry said. “And quite frankly, we have a limited budget, with limited resources and we have a great place, and let’s don’t mess it up for everyone else.”

5. Trust Index: COVID-19 home testing kit ‘Throat Swabbing’

A hashtag trend on social media has sent our KPRC Trust Index team scrambling to find the truth.

#swabyourthroat is especially popular on TikTok.

Many of the videos appear to encourage or at least show people using the nasal swabs included in the COVID-19 test kits to take samples from the throat instead.

The FDA has taken note of the trend and issued a reminder that in the U.S. home COVID-19 antigen tests are approved only for nasal samples.

