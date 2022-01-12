Former Astros conditioning coach makes history as the first female manager in Minor League Baseball

FILE - New York Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec speaks to reporters during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego. The New York Yankees are promoting Balkovec to manager at Low A Tampa, making her the first woman to skipper a team affiliated with Major League Baseball, according to two people familiar with the move who spoke with The Associated Press, late Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Minor League Baseball has its first female manager.

Rachel Balkovec will become the first female manager in Minor League Baseball after the New York Yankees promoted her to lead the Tampa Tarpons, CNBC reports.

Balkovec, formerly the Houston Astros’ conditioning coach, first made history in 2019 as the first female full-time hitting coach in Major League Baseball with the Yankees.

“I view my path as an advantage,” she told The Associated Press in 2019. “I had to do probably much more than maybe a male counterpart, but I like that because I’m so much more prepared for the challenges that I might encounter.”

Balkovec continues to break barriers now as the manager of the Tampa Tarpons, the Yankees’ Low-A affiliate team.