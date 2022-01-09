75-year-old struck, killed by HPD unit laid to rest; family wants justice and accountability

HOUSTON – On Saturday, family and friends said their final goodbyes to their loved one, Charles Payne.

The 75-year-old was killed after a Houston Police Department patrol unit crashed into his car last month.

Payne’s funeral services were held at the Community of Faith Church in the Acres Home area.

“It hasn’t even kicked in yet. It still hasn’t kicked in,” his son, Roderick Dearborne, said.

Family members remarked that Payne, the husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and Reverend at His Way Baptist Church in Houston, was taken too soon.

Dearborne said his dad was the root of the family.

“Wives, daughters, children. Everything starts from that root, and it’s been snatched from us,“ he said.

Back on Dec. 26, Payne was killed as he was driving home from church.

An HPD patrol unit struck his car as he was traveling southbound on North Shepherd Drive and turning onto Thornton.

“He was speeding in a 35 and caused death. Instant death,” Dearborne said. “We have a closed casket going on in here now.”

Family and friends remembered the good times at the service on Saturday.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was also in attendance to pay her respects and honor the family.

While Payne may be gone, his family is keeping his spirit alive and say they’re seeking accountability and justice.

“At the end of the day, the mayor must step in,” his son said. “And if they can’t handle it, get an outside agency to do it because it’s too many deaths, they’re all over the news.”

The officer who struck Payne has been relieved of duty.

HPD says they can’t comment on the case because the investigation is ongoing.

Payne leaves behind a wife, seven children, and 13 grandchildren.