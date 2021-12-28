Officer relieved of duty following crash that killed 77-year-old man, HPD says

Surveillance camera shows the moment an HPD unit crashed into a 77-year-old man's car on Sunday afternoon

HOUSTON – An officer involved in a crash that killed a 77-year-old man Sunday has been relieved of duty, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened at 4600 North Shepherd Drive at around 12 p.m. The family of the victim, Charles Payne, 75, said he was leaving church when the crash happened.

Investigators said an HPD officer was driving a patrol vehicle northbound as Payne, who was driving a brown Cadillac CTS, was traveling in the southbound lanes and turned left toward Thornton Road. The patrol vehicle then struck the Cadillac as it attempted to cross the northbound lanes of North Shepherd, HPD said.

Paramedics transported Payne to Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The officer was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries, investigators said.

The crash is being investigated by the HPD Vehicular Crimes and Internal Affairs Divisions, as well as the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The officer was relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.