Sheriff for the day: Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office honors teen with cancer

A 13-year-old was honored as sheriff for one day by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Tayden Ybarra has been battling brain cancer since she was 6 years old.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office planned a special day for Ybarra, rolling out a red carpet and allowing her to take a seat behind the desk of Sheriff Eric Fagan.

While on duty, Ybarra was also visited and presented gifts by Santa Claus.

In a tweet, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “The Sheriff’s Office was delighted to honor...Ybarra as acting sheriff for the day. ... She has gone through many hardships, yet she remains positive. Santa stopped by after hearing Tayden’s inspirational story!”