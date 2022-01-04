Balloon release held for 15-year-old found dead in Baytown park

A Balloon release was held on Monday for the 15-year-old girl who was shot to death in Baytown

BAYTOWN – A community came together Monday evening to remember the 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a park in Baytown.

Jania Tatum-Scott’s mother said the Sterling High School sophomore was found dead in Tejas Park just three days before Christmas.

While gathering for the balloon release, Tatum-Scott’s family said the teen’s death seems unreal.

Her family said she made the varsity track team as a freshman at Sterling High School. They described the teenager as having a huge heart and dreams of becoming a pediatrician because of her love for children.

Tatum-Scott’s uncle said the last time he saw his niece was the night before she was found across the street from her mother’s apartment with gunshot wounds.

He said he doesn’t know how the teen got out of the home. The family said they are still trying to process the loss.

Baytown police are investigating. Tatum-Scott’s uncle said police told him they had a few leads, but the family still has no concrete answers.