Woman’s body found at park in Baytown, authorities say

Aerial image of investigators looking for evidence after a woman's body was found

BAYTOWN, Texas – A woman’s body was found at a park in Baytown on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The body was found in the middle of a field at Tejas Park located in the 500 block of Hafer Avenue.

When officers arrived, they determined the woman was unresponsive and called paramedics where she was later pronounced dead.

It’s not immediately clear how the woman died.

Police did not release the identity or age of the female.

Investigators were seen out at the field scanning for evidence with portable metal detectors.