Body found in Baytown park identified as 15-year-old high school track star, family confirms

BAYTOWN – The body of a 15-year-old student found outside at a Baytown park has been identified by her loved ones.

On Tuesday morning, the body of Sterling High School sophomore Jania Tatum-Scott was reportedly found at the park right across the street from her mother’s apartment with a deadly gunshot wound.

According to Jania’s mom, Angie Tatum, the park her daughter’s body was located at was her favorite park.

Angie told KPRC 2 that Jania’s body was found in the early hours of Dec. 28, just three days after Christmas, however, it is unclear exactly when she died.

Jania was said to have been loved by many and excelled in track and field. She previously participated in the high jump where she also earned medals for her athleticism.

“She had many friends and she was loved by everyone including her teachers, coaches and the admin staff. This has devastated my family and the city of Baytown. I would greatly appreciate anything you can donate,” according to GoFundMe page, created by her mother to help with the unforeseen expenses.