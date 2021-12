(Matt Sayles, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. White will turn 99 on Sunday, Jan. 17. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Beloved actress Betty White has died, People Magazine reported. She was 99.

White was preparing to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The TV sitcom star’s iconic roles include Sue Ann on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Rose of “The Golden Girls.”

