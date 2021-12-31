ALWAYS A GOLDEN GIRL: This collection of Betty White videos proves she has and always will be a legend

From her earliest days in television, Betty White had a personality that set the stage for her to become one of the most beloved performers to ever live. From appearances on sitcoms, to commercials, to game shows and more, White has always has been a legend.

Here are just a handful of the many videos that show why she will forever be a golden girl.

Betty White on her earliest days in TV

Betty White interview on Merv Griffin Show in 1965

Betty White and Johnny Talk About Their History of Working Together on Carson Show in 1977

Betty White And Rue McClanahan Talk ‘Golden Girls’ On TODAY In 1991

Betty White Saturday Night Live Monologue and other SNL skits

Betty White Prank Called James Corden in 2015

BUZZR collection of Betty White game show moments

Ellen DeGeneres presents to Betty White at People’s Choice Awards in 2015

‘There’s So Much To Be Thankful For’ - Al Roker interviews Betty White about her key to longevity and her love life

Betty White reviews DEADPOOL starring Ryan Reynolds in 2016

Betty White & Frank Gifford appear in this 1967 episode of the game show PASSWORD

Betty White delivers the Top Ten list on Letterman

Betty White shares advice on ‘The Queen Latifah Show’ in 2014