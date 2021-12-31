‘Thank you for being a friend’: Betty White has died at 99, reports say: This is how the world is saying goodbye to the icon

Betty White accepts the legend award at the TV Land Awards at the Saban Theatre on Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON – Betty White has died at the age of 99.

The world is responding on social media to word of her death. Read some of the outpouring of messages here.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center @TheKingCenter #DidYouKnow In 1954, #BettyWhite was criticized after having Arthur Duncan, a Black tap dancer, on her show. Her response: “I’m sorry. Live with it.” She then gave Duncan even more airtime. The show was canceled soon after. Rest well, Betty. #ThankYouForBeingAFriend

Patti’s Background Singer @viva_larriva RIP Betty White! At least the girls are all back together, sharing a laugh out on the linai in the sky. #BettyWhite #GoldenGirls

emily deschanel @KarlyBonehead Betty White as Dr. Beth Mayer in Bones. Was an honor!

Susie Meister @susie_meister Live your life in such a way that if you die at 99 it’s still too soon. #BettyWhite

Amy Sullivan @AmyAhnSully I have never wanted @TMZ to be more wrong than the push just sent #BettyWhite

LeVar Burton @levarburton Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever!

Carrie Preston @carriepreston I had the great privilege of working with her for a few days on the sitcom #Crowded, and she schooled us all on the art. RIP #BettyWhite No doubt you’re already making the angels laugh…

Greg Abbott @GregAbbott_TX RIP #BettyWhite — America’s ‘Golden Girl’

Tanner Crosley @CrosleyTanner @BettyMWhite #BettyWhite #RIP #RIPBettyWhite #Fuck2021 Thank you for being a friend

Courtney Theriault @cspotweet: “Here’s to you, 2021, on behalf of the entire world.”

Calv @ChrisCalvillo RIP to my Spirit Animal #BettyWhite

Sandra Cashman @sandracashman18 This is a hoax right? But it’s TMZ, but it’s a hoax yes?? Because it’s just not true!! 2021!!!! Don’t you dare!!! #BettyWhite

Gem.M @GemDotEm Best comedy show ever. Snagged these a couple years ago from my local thrift store. Watched and laughed with my daughter. I knew this day would come but part of me wanted this sweet lady to live forever. So sad. #BettyWhite #GoldenGirls

Nicholas Luis Maldonado @Nicknlhlz May you RIP #BettyWhite you will be truly missed

stacey @fools_dream 2021 really said I’m not done yet huh. #BettyWhite

Shala Sweet @ShalaSweet1 Okay 2021 is f’ing over - drop the damn ball and let’s move on …. #damnit #BettyWhite #classact

EvilGay BLM She/Her @EvilGayCockyGrl Gutted. #BettyWhite

Shannon Mateo (Mayo) @sgraceworld 18m NO, NO, NO!!! I really can’t believe this right now. I’m literally crying. She was supposed to make it to 100 Missing her already, now re-watching Golden Girls. We love you Betty, sleep peacefully. #RIPBettyWhite #BettyWhite

Be Cleare Allen @becleareallen Noooo ! Not #BettyWhite ! Our Golden Girl is gone! The last one! I so wanted her to see 100! Rest! An amazing career, life, and such a sense of humor! #TheGoldenGirls are all together now!

tricia despres @CHIwriter The world just lost their favorite grandma. #BettyWhite

Ryan S @ThatOhioKidRyan So close.... just about 2.5 weeks short. #RIP #BettyWhite

Robyn Wellman, B.H.Ecol. (she/her) @plain_mom Between #Covid-19, the #ManitobaPCs, and news about #BettyWhite…. it’s official: we ARE in the bad place.

FettschwanzMaki @_Karasunaki 2021 just had to do it… #BettyWhite

