Driver shot in back during road rage incident in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a road rage shooting after they said a man was shot in his back while driving in north Houston Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. near Veterans Memorial and North Freeway when someone started firing at the back of the man’s vehicle.

According to investigators, the man continued driving, making his way to his home nearly 15 miles from the shooting, where he called 911.

“There are what appears to be four gunshots to the back of the complainant’s vehicle and one of them ended up striking him in the back,” Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre with the Houston Police Department said. “At this point, it’s still early in the investigation, so we don’t have much information on the suspect, other than it’s a possibility it involved road rage.”

The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is expected to survive. This case is just one in a recent string of possible road rage incidents.

Tuesday, we told you about a 67-year-old man who was shot in the leg while driving on the Eastex Freeway near Crosstimbers.

Houston police chief Troy Finner has addressed this issue of violence on the roadways. Finner says since HPD started the “Safe Roads” initiative, they’ve arrested more than 400 aggressive drivers in six months. Last Friday, he announced there would be more officers in marked and unmarked vehicles on the roads this holiday season to try to keep drivers safe.