67-year-old man shot while driving on Eastex Freeway, police say

Police said a 67-year-old man was shot while driving on the freeway.

HOUSTON – Police are looking for someone who shot a 67-year-old man while he was driving on the main lanes of the Eastex Freeway Wednesday.

The man says he was driving on the southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway near East Crosstimbers at around 1 a.m. when another driver passed by and started shooting at his driver’s side.

According to officers, the man was hit in the leg and is expected to recover.

Police said four to five rounds of shots went into the victim’s car.

“We don’t have a vehicle description, we don’t have a suspect, we don’t know if it was road rage. We’re not sure exactly what occurred and why it occurred,” Lt. R Willkens with the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video to help find a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD.