Houston police announce initiative to help motorists, shoppers stay safe this holiday season

HOUSTON – Houston police announced a collaborative plan to help motorists and shoppers stay safe this holiday season.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner made the announcement alongside other law enforcement officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, DPS and Metro Officials on Friday morning.

The plan will include a heightened police presence in neighborhoods, shopping areas and on the roads.

Chief Finner said the “Safe Roads” Initiative has made 414 arrests in six months.

According to Finner, there will be an increase of marked and unmarked police vehicles on the road during the holiday season looking for aggressive or dangerous drivers.